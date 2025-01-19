"Krone" commentary
A political quiz
Now that the FPÖ and ÖVP are quickly trying to form a government, the SPÖ wants to bring forward the elections in Vienna to April. Tirol's "Krone" editor-in-chief has turned these considerations into a quiz in his commentary.
Here's a little quiz for a change. The question is: What drives the vast majority of politicians in our country?
- A.) Only try to do the best for the people and otherwise act selflessly?
- B.) Only look after their own electorate and say "all the best" to the rest?
- C.) Do everything first and foremost for yourself and at most for your own family in order to get the most out of it?
Everyone can answer this question for themselves. However, the following current political story may help: In the federal capital of Vienna, the state election would have been due next October, after the last vote in October 2020.
And it is hoped that the heated mood against the blue party and the austerity package will help the red party. So much for the selflessness of local politicians.
Claus Meinert
From the SPÖ's perspective, events are now coming thick and fast in federal politics after 100 days of negotiations without any tangible results and now the FPÖ and ÖVP are trying to get the muddled cart afloat. Naturally, this brought even more people onto the scene who had almost had withdrawal symptoms when it came to taking part in demonstrations, especially against the FPÖ.
Thousands quickly took to the streets. This in turn is likely to have given the SPÖ such a boost that the election has now been brought forward to April. And it is hoped that the heated mood against the blue party and the austerity package will help the red party. So much for the selflessness of domestic politicians. Perhaps this will help you answer the quiz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.