HSV hooligans beat up Cologne women and pensioners

FC managing director Christian Keller commented via Twitter as follows: "We are looking forward to a soccer festival with a great atmosphere from two great fan scenes. But we've also seen these terrible pictures. I have no words for what happened this afternoon. As far as I know, the FC fans were really harmless. When harmless passers-by are attacked by hooded thugs, when women and old people are beaten up, that's so antisocial, I've rarely seen that."