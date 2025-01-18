Scandalous scene in the video
HSV hooligans beat up Cologne women and pensioners
Shocking scenes that nobody wants to see! A few hours before the German second division top match between Hamburger SV and 1. FC Köln, coached by Gerhard Struber (1:0), around 200 HSV hooligans went on a beating rampage in St. Pauli on Saturday. The victims were harmless fans.
It was 3.10 pm when, according to the Hamburg police, the terrible incident occurred in Friedrichstraße. Around 200 HSV ultras, some of them masked, attacked Cologne fans in front of the Kietz pub "Rutsche", apparently without reason, and beat pensioners and women mercilessly.
As a video currently doing the rounds on social media shows, they didn't even put up a fight. Quite the opposite! The 50 or so supporters tried to protect their heads from the merciless blows with their hands. Some took off their glasses, one blonde woman sought shelter under a bar table.
At least two people injured
Nevertheless, the emergency services are said to have intervened quickly. Police spokesman Patrick Schlüse told the Bild newspaper: "Our riot police were alerted immediately and were able to confront a suspicious group of around 200 HSV fans. Personal details are currently being taken from this group and identification measures are being carried out."
FC managing director Christian Keller commented via Twitter as follows: "We are looking forward to a soccer festival with a great atmosphere from two great fan scenes. But we've also seen these terrible pictures. I have no words for what happened this afternoon. As far as I know, the FC fans were really harmless. When harmless passers-by are attacked by hooded thugs, when women and old people are beaten up, that's so antisocial, I've rarely seen that."
However, the police spokesman was unable to say how many people were taken into custody or arrested. At least two people are said to have been injured in the cowardly attack.
Top of the table lost
Doubly bitter: FC, coached by Struber from Salzburg, lost the lead in the table with the 1-0 defeat and are now behind the North Germans due to their inferior goal difference.
Struber allowed Dejan Ljubicic to play through, Florian Kainz came on in the 58th minute and missed a good chance five minutes later. The golden goal was scored by Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer from a penalty shoot-out (78').
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.