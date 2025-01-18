Vorteilswelt
Because of deal with Hamas

Right-wing extremist wants to blow up Israel’s government

Nachrichten
18.01.2025 20:00

Bang effect in Israel! Following the approval of the ceasefire agreement with the Islamist Hamas, the far-right police minister wants to leave the Israeli government, according to local media reports. 

0 Kommentare

After the agreement came into force on Sunday morning, Itamar Ben-Gvir and his party members wanted to resign, several Israeli media reported unanimously.

Ben-Gvir, who is currently also security minister, had already threatened to take this step. He rejects the agreement with Hamas. However, Ben-Gvir had also emphasized that he did not want to topple Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The latter will continue to have a majority in parliament.

However, this could change if other parties follow Ben-Gvir's example. The coalition could then try to remain in power as a minority government.

Further problems before the ceasefire
Shortly before the planned start of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, there are new problems between the warring parties. According to Israeli sources, the Islamist Hamas has not yet provided a list of the names of the first three hostages who are due to be released on Sunday. "Israel will not tolerate violations of the agreement," warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday.

Without the list of names, Israel would not continue to implement the agreement. Hamas sources said that the organization would submit the list with the names of the first three hostages in the coming hours. According to the mediator Qatar, the ceasefire is to come into force on Sunday at 7.30 a.m. CET.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
