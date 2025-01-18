Because of deal with Hamas
Right-wing extremist wants to blow up Israel’s government
Bang effect in Israel! Following the approval of the ceasefire agreement with the Islamist Hamas, the far-right police minister wants to leave the Israeli government, according to local media reports.
After the agreement came into force on Sunday morning, Itamar Ben-Gvir and his party members wanted to resign, several Israeli media reported unanimously.
Ben-Gvir, who is currently also security minister, had already threatened to take this step. He rejects the agreement with Hamas. However, Ben-Gvir had also emphasized that he did not want to topple Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The latter will continue to have a majority in parliament.
However, this could change if other parties follow Ben-Gvir's example. The coalition could then try to remain in power as a minority government.
Further problems before the ceasefire
Shortly before the planned start of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, there are new problems between the warring parties. According to Israeli sources, the Islamist Hamas has not yet provided a list of the names of the first three hostages who are due to be released on Sunday. "Israel will not tolerate violations of the agreement," warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday.
Without the list of names, Israel would not continue to implement the agreement. Hamas sources said that the organization would submit the list with the names of the first three hostages in the coming hours. According to the mediator Qatar, the ceasefire is to come into force on Sunday at 7.30 a.m. CET.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.