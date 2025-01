A very great man

David Lynch, the grand master of the surrealist film genre who passed away a few days ago, had a major influence on my way of experiencing cinema. His pictures always had a double frame, his stories triple, quadruple bottoms. As a student, I saw his "Elephant Man", the true story of Joseph Merrick, whose body was severely deformed from birth, his face disfigured. Lynch succeeded in portraying the most sublime, loving soul I have ever seen on screen behind a terrible grimace. This movie moved me to tears. The black-and-white film was nominated for eight Oscars. It deserved twelve. It didn't get any.