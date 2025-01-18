After "butt provocation"
The whole stadium booed – this time she remained calm
As expected, it was not an explicitly warm welcome - nor was it such a farewell. Danielle Collins was booed intensely on Saturday in the Rod Laver Arena both on her entrance and - after losing and with a damaged knee - on her departure.
In a way, a US derby was on the program. Collins faced her compatriot Madison Keys in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday morning. And the spectators greeted her with a veritable "boo" concert. Loud expressions of disapproval. It sounded as if the tablecloth between Collins and the Australian audience had been permanently cut.
In sporting terms, Collins' adventure came to an end after two sets (4:6, 4:6). In the second set, she had to have her knee treated and bandaged. Anyone who thought that would make the crowd happy was wrong. Even at the farewell and with a damaged knee, there were intense boos. Collins couldn't quite resist a side blow. She cynically waved the "Victory" sign at the audience.
"Bottom provocateur" not forgotten
The audience had obviously not forgotten the "bottom provocation". After her three-set victory in the second round against Australia's Destanee Aiava, Collins got into an argument with the entire audience because some spectators had booed her beforehand. The 31-year-old kissed hands several times, repeatedly held a hand to her ear and slapped herself on the bottom.
After the game, Collins verbally added to the boos and whistles during the winner's interview on the pitch. She thanked the spectators for paying for her next five-star vacation. "The best thing about being a professional athlete is that the people who don't like you or hate you actually pay your bills. That's a pretty cool concept," Collins said sarcastically.
However, Collins has won at least one fan through her "interlude". "I loved her answer. I loved everything she said on and off the court," said the 37-year-old Serbian, laughing. He had already been a fan of the US player before, "but now I'm a big fan".
