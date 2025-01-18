Bathhouse in Pompeii shows luxury 2000 years ago

Representative complex of a wealthy family

The house was located in the southern part of "Insula 10" and must have belonged to an important figure in local society. The painted walls show that the house had an important history. "The owners of this house must have belonged to the city's elite and therefore felt the need to set up a room to accommodate numerous people, to whom they offered lavish banquets and the opportunity to bathe and relax in the baths," says Zuchtriegel.