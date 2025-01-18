Ancient spa uncovered
Bathhouse in Pompeii shows luxury 2000 years ago
Pompeii is always full of surprises. Excavations have now uncovered a large bath complex within an ancient house, which was connected to a banquet hall. The new find offers fascinating insights into the culture, luxury and everyday life of the time.
According to archaeologists, the complex is one of the largest and best-preserved private bath sectors that have come to light in Pompeian houses to date. Only a few other examples of this size can be found in Pompeii, reported Gabriel Zuchtriegel, Director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, in a press release.
House was probably a stage for lavish banquets
The direct connection between the baths and a large social hall indicates that the Roman house was suitable as a stage for lavish banquets, which had an important function in society at the time. Banquets were important opportunities for the owners of the house to secure the approval of their guests, promote friends or relatives or simply assert their social status.
Owner sought the goodwill of his guests
"This is an example of how the Roman domus (Roman town house, note) served as a stage for art and culture, which the owner displayed in order to win votes or gain the goodwill of his guests," reported Zuchtriegel.
The baths, consisting of a calidarium, tepidarium, frigidarium (hot, warm and cold room) and changing room (apodyterium), could accommodate up to 30 people. The cold hall, which consists of a peristyle - a ten by ten meter colonnaded courtyard with a large pool in the middle - is impressive.
Representative complex of a wealthy family
The house was located in the southern part of "Insula 10" and must have belonged to an important figure in local society. The painted walls show that the house had an important history. "The owners of this house must have belonged to the city's elite and therefore felt the need to set up a room to accommodate numerous people, to whom they offered lavish banquets and the opportunity to bathe and relax in the baths," says Zuchtriegel.
More than 13,000 rooms in 1070 residential units, as well as public and sacred rooms, have already been discovered in Pompeii. The ancient city was located at the foot of the volcano Vesuvius. During eruptions in 79 AD, ash, mud and lava buried the settlements and partially preserved the city.
Pompeii was rediscovered in the 18th century. The excavation site, which continues to unearth sensational finds, is one of the most popular sights in Italy.
