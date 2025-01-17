State election 2025
ÖVP confident: “Many will be surprised”
Despite some forecasts, the ÖVP is expecting a good election result on Sunday. Everything is being kept open for possible coalitions afterwards.
In the last few hours before the polling stations open, the ÖVP wants to give it its all once again. At the election campaign finale with many fellow campaigners in front of the Landhaus in Eisenstadt, top candidate Christian Sagartz was confident that the People's Party will do well at the polls: "On Sunday, many will be surprised who believe that the headwind will drive us in the other direction."
"New togetherness"
The goal is to break the red absolute. The next five years must not go on as before. A path of "new togetherness" is needed.
Ready for the SPÖ...
With regard to possible coalitions after the elections, Sagartz left all options open. The program will be put on the table and the best solutions will be sought. He did not rule out the SPÖ. If everyone talks to each other and there is a major agreement with the SPÖ, he is also prepared to work with the Social Democrats to bring about change in this country, explained the party leader.
...but also for others
"If in the end it turns out that other majorities are possible, then I will also talk about it," said Sagartz. He is approaching the negotiations with an "open mind". "I want to get the maximum out of our program," he emphasized.
Cost limit was adhered to
The upper limit for election campaign costs had been "absolutely" adhered to and there was even a small buffer. Unlike the SPÖ parliamentary party, the ÖVP was also prepared to abide by the rules, said Sagartz: "The cost ceiling may have hindered us, but it didn't stop us."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.