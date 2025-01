When are prisoners allowed out of the prison?

During a group release, a 30-year-old prisoner - as reported - ran away in Ried im Innkreis. Although the Nigerian was recaptured a short time later, the prisoner's trip to the Ried city area is causing discussion on krone.at: "Why go out? He should be running circles around the prison yard" or "Going out in groups? Is that still possible?" are just some of the numerous reactions.



What are group exits?

The newspaper "OÖ-Krone" wanted to know from the Ministry of Justice what group outings are all about: "They usually last two to four hours and serve to prepare inmates for release. Only selected prisoners are allowed to take part. In the case of Ried, these were four inmates and a plainclothes prison guard who were out for a walk in the city," a press officer explains.