Top ten place! Mika Vermeulen impresses once again

Vermeulen was exactly 21 seconds off the podium. However, the direct preparation was not ideal. "For the fact that I had a bit of a cold this week and didn't feel really good, the race was absolutely fine. I just thought I'd give it a go today and then we'll see what comes of it," said Vermeulen. "You really can't complain about an eighth place in such a close race and in really fast and difficult conditions."