Contrary to tradition
Former presidents do not want to have lunch with Trump
The lunch after the inauguration of the new US president with his predecessors is a tradition - but three former heads of state do not want to have lunch with Donald Trump on the occasion of his re-inauguration into the highest office. One declared that he had not even received an invitation.
Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush want to skip the traditional lunch with the Republican, according to NBC News. According to an anonymous source, Democrats Obama and Clinton stated that they had received an invitation but would not be attending. The office of Trump's party colleague Bush stated that he had not been invited at all. A spokesperson for Trump's team would not comment on these circumstances.
Michelle Obama will not be sworn in
However, all three want to attend the swearing-in ceremony before the lunch. They will take their former first ladies with them, only Michelle Obama will be absent. A reason for her absence was not given when asked by the couple's office. She was already absent from the funeral service of former President Jimmy Carter.
Neither Clinton, Obama nor Bush supported Trump's candidacy. Obama and Clinton actively campaigned for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.
Trump will not attend Biden's inauguration
Trump's inauguration will take place on January 20 - an event that is usually attended by all living US presidents. However, Trump did not attend the last inauguration of his predecessor Joe Biden.
At his first inauguration in 2017, Mr. and Mrs. Clinton were still present at the lunch. "I was very honored, very, very honored, when I heard that President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were coming today," Trump said at the time.
The tradition dates back to 1897, when the Senate Committee on President William McKinley organized such an event at the Capitol. Normally, the politicians present also give speeches to the new government on this occasion.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
