Hans Dobida
Ice hockey legend passes away at the age of 95
Austria's sports world mourns! Ice hockey legend Hans Dobida has died at the age of 95. The Styrian was a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Dobida was active for ATSE Graz for many years, taking over as Vice President of the ÖEHV as early as 1962 and subsequently serving as President of the association from 1977. He stepped down from this position in 1996 and was immediately declared Honorary President of the ÖEHV.
As a sports official, his time in office included not only the Ice Hockey World Championships in 1967, 1977, 1987 and 1996, but also the 1964 and 1976 Winter Olympics, where he ensured unforgettable games as a member of the organizing committee.
In 1984, Hans Dobida was awarded the Golden Medal of Honor for Services to the Republic of Austria, in 2004 the German Ice Hockey Museum inducted him into the Hall of Fame in the Officials category, and in 2007 he was inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame in the Officials category.
ÖEHV President Klaus Hartmann: "With Hans Dobida, Austrian ice hockey and Austrian sport are losing a man who always carried out all his official activities with dedication and joy. Countless achievements in our sport, as well as our reputation at international level, are closely linked to his name. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and companions. Rest in peace."
