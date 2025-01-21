Paper manufacturer is fed up with black-and-white thinking

Advertising on paper is better remembered

Brunbauer is annoyed by this: "If you look at the amount of CO₂ generated by digitalization - it's at least as much as global air traffic." The growing number of data centers that are required would have a negative impact on the climate: "Data centers need cooling and electricity," says the entrepreneur, who also refers to studies that show that paper advertising is still better remembered: "It is much more trustworthy than an email or a newsletter."