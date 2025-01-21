Sustainability debate
Paper manufacturer is fed up with black-and-white thinking
"The benefits and advantages of digitalization are undisputed, but a critical debate is needed," says Ernst Brunbauer. The head of Lenzing Papier is annoyed by the fact that many people believe that the elimination of paper, which is possible thanks to technological progress, only brings benefits. Brunbauer is fed up with black-and-white thinking.
"We are a small, agile, fast pirate ship and can therefore act flexibly" - this is how Ernst Brunbauer likes to explain the advantages of Lenzing Papier, which he manages. The 69-year-old is under no illusions: The paper industry is under pressure - on the one hand because of increased energy and production costs, and on the other because of falling demand.
"Less paper is being used," says Brunbauer. It all started with the financial crisis in 2008: "That's when people started sending fewer letters." Today, under the pretext of a more sustainable lifestyle, customers are encouraged to receive invoices and information by email rather than by post.
Advertising on paper is better remembered
Brunbauer is annoyed by this: "If you look at the amount of CO₂ generated by digitalization - it's at least as much as global air traffic." The growing number of data centers that are required would have a negative impact on the climate: "Data centers need cooling and electricity," says the entrepreneur, who also refers to studies that show that paper advertising is still better remembered: "It is much more trustworthy than an email or a newsletter."
He also notes that people who have problems with digitalization are discriminated against: "I see this in my family. There are people who you can forget about writing them an email." The Lenzing Paper CEO wants to move away from black-and-white thinking: "I don't reject digitalization, we use it ourselves in the company, but it's about proceeding with moderation and purpose."
