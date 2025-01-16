Vorteilswelt
Judgment in Linz

Three puppies abandoned in the forest – fine

Nachrichten
16.01.2025 16:30

An animal abuser received an unconditional fine and a conditional prison sentence of four months at the Linz Provincial Court on Thursday. The unemployed man (46) is said to have abandoned three puppies, each five months old, in a piece of woodland and left them to their fate.

A 46-year-old unemployed man had to answer for cruelty to animals at the Linz Provincial Court on Thursday. According to the indictment, the man allegedly abandoned three five-month-old puppies in a forest in St. Oswald near Freistadt on July 13 of last year. And he did this despite knowing full well that the puppies had no chance of survival in the wild.

Rescuers searched for the dogs
One of the dogs was caught by animal rescuers on the same day, but the other two mongrels fled in fear. They strayed through the woods without food and all alone. The rescuers spent two days and two nights searching for the unchipped siblings.

A verdict was quickly reached on Thursday afternoon, as the trial was only scheduled for one hour. The unemployed man got away with an unconditional fine of 1,440 euros and a conditional prison sentence of four months. The verdict is not yet final.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Zimmermann
Philipp Zimmermann
