Bacon as election advertising: charges brought against mayor

"We have made inquiries"

When asked by Krone, Riedl emphasized that the box was a campaign by the entire party. However, he was not the ÖVP chairman and therefore not the correct addressee of the complaint to the St. Pölten public prosecutor's office, which he otherwise did not wish to comment on. Municipal party leader Gertrude Enzinger did not go into much more detail. "We asked whether everything complied with the guidelines. Apart from the bacon, which came from a regional butcher, everything was labeled."