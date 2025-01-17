Deadline for Robau entry ends on February 28

Fresh money is now to flow into the company with the help of a capital increase. The investor is a consortium called Robau, backed by Pierer Industrie AG, Mark Mateschitz's investment company and two companies from Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich. Because regulatory approvals from four countries in the Arab region were still missing, Robau's entry, which is expected to bring in 119 million euros, had been delayed. Lenders were given until February 28 to get everything under control. "I am very confident that this will soon be completed," says Wolf.