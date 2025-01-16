6000 Dutch people come
Skating festival on Lake Weissensee celebrates its 35th anniversary
The Eleven Cities Tour on Lake Weissensee is the world's largest ice skating festival on natural ice, and this year marks its 35th anniversary. From 18 January to 1 February, 6000 Dutch skaters will come to Carinthia for the 200-kilometre supreme discipline. And the speed skating spectacle is also economically important.
An icy anniversary is being celebrated at Lake Weissensee this year, as the Dutch Eleven Cities Tour is causing a sensation there for the 35th time. A good 6000 speed skaters from the Netherlands are expected from January 18 to February 1. The ice skating festival is also a boost for the region's economy. The mega event is the world's largest skating festival on natural ice and generates a turnover of four million euros!
"There are four public races during the two weeks, which take place on Tuesdays and Fridays. The professional races and Dutch championships take place in between. 200 kilometers are completed in the supreme discipline," says legendary ice master Norbert Jank. Even at the age of 78, Jank is still in action: "However, I'm getting dizzy with age and shouldn't really be on the ice anymore. But there is no real successor yet. People only lend a hand with the preparations when I'm there."
Generation change is imminent
After two days of rain, water has formed on the ice in recent days. "Years ago, we had three ponds in the middle of the ice rink, and we definitely didn't want that again. That's why the fire department quickly drilled 2000 holes this year so that the ice could drain away," says Jank. However, the weather forecast is now very good. "There should be no more snowfall on Lake Weissensee throughout January. This means we can ensure top conditions."
Tourism manager Thomas Michor is fully satisfied. "100 helpers are even traveling from Holland. We are facing a generational change among the participants, the starting age groups are getting younger and younger. The youngsters are staying here, they all grew up at the skating festival in Carinthia. That is pleasing."
