Skating festival on Lake Weissensee celebrates its 35th anniversary

After two days of rain, water has formed on the ice in recent days. "Years ago, we had three ponds in the middle of the ice rink, and we definitely didn't want that again. That's why the fire department quickly drilled 2000 holes this year so that the ice could drain away," says Jank. However, the weather forecast is now very good. "There should be no more snowfall on Lake Weissensee throughout January. This means we can ensure top conditions."