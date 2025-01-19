Colds and coughs
Five tried-and-tested Kneipp tips against colds
If you haven't caught a cold yet, you can count yourself lucky. To make sure it stays that way, we have compiled the five best tips from the Austrian Kneipp Association for you. You can react as soon as the first symptoms appear and prevent the worst from happening.
Are you already in the "cold club" or have you been spared so far? Healthy people should still strengthen their immune system now. You can do this with the so-called "five pillars" according to Sebastian Kneipp. "Kneipp" means consciously paying attention to your health along these pillars (water, medicinal herbs, nutrition, exercise, mental well-being).
Tips from the Austrian Kneipp Association:
- Water - the temperature-raising footbath
If you are struggling with cold feet or feel the first signs of a cold (scratchy throat, sneezing, shivering etc.), simply fill a tub with lukewarm water and place both feet in it. Within a quarter of an hour, keep adding hot water until a temperature of around 42 degrees Celsius is reached. Stay in the very warm water for five minutes, then dry your feet well, wrap them up warmly and rest for half an hour.
The foot bath increases blood circulation with local overheating and improves circulation in the nasopharyngeal area, which is affected by colds. This treatment is not suitable for varicose veins, phlebitis, venous thrombosis, severe arterial circulatory disorders and heart disease.
- Medicinal herbs - thyme bath against colds
The ideal water temperature for a herbal bath is between 35 and 38 degrees. Caution is advised if you have circulatory problems. In this case, a three-quarter or half bath is recommended instead of a full bath. The thyme bath additive can be bought or made yourself: To do this, pour around 2-3 liters of boiling water over 100g of the herb, leave to infuse and add the infusion to the water.
- Nutrition - horseradish
This contains many vitamins, including B1, B2, B6 and C, as well as calcium, magnesium and iron. Its essential oils have an antibiotic effect and stop pathogens from multiplying when a cold starts.
- Exercise
Even if the cold and damp weather is not inviting, a healthy body still needs sufficient exercise. An active lunch break would be ideal. The 60-30-10 rule helps here: devote 60% of the break to eating and 30% to exercise. This could be a short digestive walk or a yoga exercise, for example. Allow 10% for conscious relaxation (such as deep breathing).
- Mental well-being
Consciously enjoying short, positive experiences and emotions supports mental health. For example, enjoy a cup of coffee or a compliment. According to Sebastian Kneipp, you should consciously enjoy this feeling of happiness at least six times a day and mentally linger on a good experience for 30 seconds each time.
