Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Colds and coughs

Five tried-and-tested Kneipp tips against colds

Nachrichten
19.01.2025 06:00

If you haven't caught a cold yet, you can count yourself lucky. To make sure it stays that way, we have compiled the five best tips from the Austrian Kneipp Association for you. You can react as soon as the first symptoms appear and prevent the worst from happening.

0 Kommentare

Are you already in the "cold club" or have you been spared so far? Healthy people should still strengthen their immune system now. You can do this with the so-called "five pillars" according to Sebastian Kneipp. "Kneipp" means consciously paying attention to your health along these pillars (water, medicinal herbs, nutrition, exercise, mental well-being).

Tips from the Austrian Kneipp Association:

  • Water - the temperature-raising footbath

If you are struggling with cold feet or feel the first signs of a cold (scratchy throat, sneezing, shivering etc.), simply fill a tub with lukewarm water and place both feet in it. Within a quarter of an hour, keep adding hot water until a temperature of around 42 degrees Celsius is reached. Stay in the very warm water for five minutes, then dry your feet well, wrap them up warmly and rest for half an hour.

The foot bath increases blood circulation with local overheating and improves circulation in the nasopharyngeal area, which is affected by colds. This treatment is not suitable for varicose veins, phlebitis, venous thrombosis, severe arterial circulatory disorders and heart disease.

  • Medicinal herbs - thyme bath against colds

The ideal water temperature for a herbal bath is between 35 and 38 degrees. Caution is advised if you have circulatory problems. In this case, a three-quarter or half bath is recommended instead of a full bath. The thyme bath additive can be bought or made yourself: To do this, pour around 2-3 liters of boiling water over 100g of the herb, leave to infuse and add the infusion to the water.

You can buy thyme bath additive or make it yourself. (Bild: thinkstockphotos.de)
You can buy thyme bath additive or make it yourself.
(Bild: thinkstockphotos.de)
  • Nutrition - horseradish

This contains many vitamins, including B1, B2, B6 and C, as well as calcium, magnesium and iron. Its essential oils have an antibiotic effect and stop pathogens from multiplying when a cold starts.

  • Exercise

Even if the cold and damp weather is not inviting, a healthy body still needs sufficient exercise. An active lunch break would be ideal. The 60-30-10 rule helps here: devote 60% of the break to eating and 30% to exercise. This could be a short digestive walk or a yoga exercise, for example. Allow 10% for conscious relaxation (such as deep breathing).

Don't forget to exercise despite the cold and damp weather! (Bild: stock.adobe.com/Iryna )
Don't forget to exercise despite the cold and damp weather!
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/Iryna )
  • Mental well-being

Consciously enjoying short, positive experiences and emotions supports mental health. For example, enjoy a cup of coffee or a compliment. According to Sebastian Kneipp, you should consciously enjoy this feeling of happiness at least six times a day and mentally linger on a good experience for 30 seconds each time.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Monika Kotasek-Rissel
Monika Kotasek-Rissel
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf