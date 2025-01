Minnesota Wild lose despite Rossi goal

Rossi lurked in the far corner after a cross-ice pass from Matt Boldy and gave Edmonton goalie Calvin Pickard, who otherwise had 30 shots saved, no chance. The forward thus recorded his 39th scoring point of the season, leaving him just one shy of his best season to date in 2023-24 (40/21 goals and 19 assists). His next outing awaits him on Sunday night when he visits the Nashville Predators.