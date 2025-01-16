Russian prisons have “entire cat colony”

"Only has advantages"

"Musja only has advantages, apart from the whole pile of ropes she chewed through, the square meters of wallpaper she tore up and the rags she confused with the litter tray," says Pawel. "Even if I don't like the fact that Musja sleeps in my hammock all the time ... and sits on the letters while I write them. Even now she lies on it and licks her tummy," explains the Russian. But all is forgiven for the peace the cat brings.