Ex-chancellor also hopes
Gaza deal: Will Austrian hostage be released?
In the Gaza conflict, the guns are to fall silent from Sunday and the first hostages will soon be released. This also fuels the hopes of the family of the Austrian-Israeli dual citizen Tal Shoham, who is still being held by the terrorists. Former Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) also spoke out on Wednesday evening via X.
On October 7, 2023, Tal Shoham and his family were abducted by terrorists from Kibbutz Be'eri in southern Israel to Gaza. The two children and their mother were freed after 50 days. There is still no trace of 39-year-old Tal.
Now there is new hope for the families of the hostages held in Gaza thanks to the ceasefire agreement. "I'm just waiting to see what really happens," Gilad Korngold, Tal Shoham's father, told Euronews.
Nehammer: "Fighting for his release for months"
Karl Nehammer also spoke out on Wednesday evening via X (in English). "I very much welcome the announcement of a hostage agreement and a ceasefire in Gaza. This gives us hope that the Israeli-Austrian citizen Tal Shoham, for whose release I have been fighting for months, could also be released," wrote the ex-chancellor on X.
He said he was "deeply grateful" to the mediators from the USA, Egypt and Qatar and, together with Tal's family, was looking forward to the implementation with hope.
Hamas wants to release men over 50 first
However, according to insiders, Hamas will first release female hostages - civilians and soldiers - and minors under the age of 19, followed by men over the age of 50. Tal Soham is "only" 39.
Israel will release 30 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody for every civilian hostage. For every female Israeli soldier held by Hamas, 50 Palestinian prisoners would be released.
Hamas isstill holding 94 hostages who were captured in Israel on October 7, 2023.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.