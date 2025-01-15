Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ex-chancellor also hopes

Gaza deal: Will Austrian hostage be released?

Nachrichten
15.01.2025 22:37

In the Gaza conflict, the guns are to fall silent from Sunday and the first hostages will soon be released. This also fuels the hopes of the family of the Austrian-Israeli dual citizen Tal Shoham, who is still being held by the terrorists. Former Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) also spoke out on Wednesday evening via X. 

0 Kommentare

On October 7, 2023, Tal Shoham and his family were abducted by terrorists from Kibbutz Be'eri in southern Israel to Gaza. The two children and their mother were freed after 50 days. There is still no trace of 39-year-old Tal. 

Now there is new hope for the families of the hostages held in Gaza thanks to the ceasefire agreement. "I'm just waiting to see what really happens," Gilad Korngold, Tal Shoham's father, told Euronews.

Israelis protest for the release of the hostages - including Austro-Israeli Tal Shoham. (Bild: AFP/GIL COHEN-MAGEN)
Israelis protest for the release of the hostages - including Austro-Israeli Tal Shoham.
(Bild: AFP/GIL COHEN-MAGEN)

Nehammer: "Fighting for his release for months"
Karl Nehammer also spoke out on Wednesday evening via X (in English). "I very much welcome the announcement of a hostage agreement and a ceasefire in Gaza. This gives us hope that the Israeli-Austrian citizen Tal Shoham, for whose release I have been fighting for months, could also be released," wrote the ex-chancellor on X.

He said he was "deeply grateful" to the mediators from the USA, Egypt and Qatar and, together with Tal's family, was looking forward to the implementation with hope.

Hamas wants to release men over 50 first
However, according to insiders, Hamas will first release female hostages - civilians and soldiers - and minors under the age of 19, followed by men over the age of 50. Tal Soham is "only" 39.

Israel will release 30 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody for every civilian hostage. For every female Israeli soldier held by Hamas, 50 Palestinian prisoners would be released.

Hamas isstill holding 94 hostages who were captured in Israel on October 7, 2023.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf