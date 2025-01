Bernhard Raimann makes guest appearance with Colts in Berlin in 2025

"Groundbreaking event"

The German capital will host an NFL first round game for the first time. "The NFL is making history in Berlin, and the Colts are proud to be part of this groundbreaking event in one of the most historic cities in the world," Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement. The US professional league will also play three games in London and one game in Madrid at the Bernabéu Stadium next season.