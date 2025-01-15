Heavy snowfall threatens in these regions

An area of high pressure will bring plenty of sunshine, especially in the mountains. In the Lake Constance region and over the lowlands of the north, east and south-east, however, there will be a few patches of low and high fog, which will only clear in places as the day progresses. The lowest temperatures will remain between minus 9 and plus 1 degrees. During the day, plus 5 degrees is possible. From Saturday onwards, high pressure will ensure calm and mostly sunny weather.