“Barrier-free safaris” reveal stumbling blocks

Focus on council apartments

Due to the high level of acceptance, the "Safaris" are to be continued. In the near future, the focus will be on barrier-free housing for the older generation. "We would therefore also like to talk about our council apartments and see how we can achieve improvements here. The experiences from the main square will help us here," announces Haberhauer. The local housing developers will also be invited. "We can only win together here," Deputy Mayor Markus Brandstetter is convinced.