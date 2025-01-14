Vorteilswelt
Back to the roots

Just like in the old days! Why Ötzi became a DJ again

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 20:00

Gerry Friedle sold millions of records during his career. "Anton aus Tirol" made him a global star who became known far beyond our national borders. But Ötzi never forgot his roots. That is also the reason why he is taking to the stage as a DJ on his summit tour.

0 Kommentare

DJ Ötzi, alias Gerry Friedle, will be on the road until March 22 on his now cult summit tour (all dates at www.gipfeltour.at). Anton from Tyrol will be playing many party locations on and off the most popular slopes throughout the country.

Full house at Toni and Melissa Enn's Goaßstall. DJ Ötzi has been a regular guest and friend of the cult party location for years. (Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
Full house at Toni and Melissa Enn's Goaßstall. DJ Ötzi has been a regular guest and friend of the cult party location for years.
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)

Where Ötzi became a DJ again
It all kicked off on Tuesday in Hinterglemm. A guest of Salzburg's trendy host Toni Enn in his Goaßstall, who is a real fan: "The tour has been a fixed part of our winter calendar since the first year!" And he was not disappointed this time either.

hey baby! Gerry Friedle fired up the guests and they celebrated the chart star, who performed all his hits. (Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
hey baby! Gerry Friedle fired up the guests and they celebrated the chart star, who performed all his hits.
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
DJ Ötzi is on the road in the local Alps until March 22. Motto: "Back to the roots". (Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
DJ Ötzi is on the road in the local Alps until March 22. Motto: "Back to the roots".
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)

Ötzi not only sang his hits and got the crowd going, but also DJed, just like in the early days of his career. "We're not celebrating under the motto 'Back to the Roots' for nothing!" the protagonist himself said before the start.

And this time, too, he kept his word. With a show lasting several hours. That whets the appetite for more: on January 29th, Ötzi will be making a stop in Tux Lanersbach, once again as a DJ.

Porträt von Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
