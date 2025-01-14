Back to the roots
Just like in the old days! Why Ötzi became a DJ again
Gerry Friedle sold millions of records during his career. "Anton aus Tirol" made him a global star who became known far beyond our national borders. But Ötzi never forgot his roots. That is also the reason why he is taking to the stage as a DJ on his summit tour.
DJ Ötzi, alias Gerry Friedle, will be on the road until March 22 on his now cult summit tour (all dates at www.gipfeltour.at). Anton from Tyrol will be playing many party locations on and off the most popular slopes throughout the country.
Where Ötzi became a DJ again
It all kicked off on Tuesday in Hinterglemm. A guest of Salzburg's trendy host Toni Enn in his Goaßstall, who is a real fan: "The tour has been a fixed part of our winter calendar since the first year!" And he was not disappointed this time either.
Ötzi not only sang his hits and got the crowd going, but also DJed, just like in the early days of his career. "We're not celebrating under the motto 'Back to the Roots' for nothing!" the protagonist himself said before the start.
And this time, too, he kept his word. With a show lasting several hours. That whets the appetite for more: on January 29th, Ötzi will be making a stop in Tux Lanersbach, once again as a DJ.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.