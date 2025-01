WAC sweats it out in Spain for the start of the second half of the season

While the temperatures in Carinthia have been as low as minus 10 degrees at times during the night, the WAC Bundesliga footballers certainly don't have to freeze. Coach Didi Kühbauer's squad has been sweating it out in Estepona, Spain, since Saturday, preparing for the spring season, which starts with the ÖFB Cup match against Bregenz on January 31. In a coastal town in the south near Marbella - and also not far from the Gibraltar peninsula. "A really beautiful destination, we have everything here," enthuses captain Dominik Baumgartner.