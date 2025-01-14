Kika and Leiner: Foundation open to employees

According to the AMS, around 170 people have taken part in this foundation, which enables affected employees to retrain, since 2021. Currently, 29 people are still in training. In 2023, the Kika/Leiner stores in Judenburg, Liezen, Leoben and Feldbach had already closed. 60 employees (41 women, 19 men) joined the foundation at that time, most of them from Feldbach and Judenburg. Only six of them are still with the foundation.