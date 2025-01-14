Fires in L.A.
Sports teams donate eight million dollars for victims
The major sports teams from the metropolis want to donate a total of eight million US dollars to support the fire victims in Los Angeles. In addition, people affected by the devastating fires will be able to receive donations in kind at three stadiums in the city - the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball stadium, the Los Angeles FC soccer stadium and the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers football stadiums.
In addition to these four teams, the basketball teams of the Lakers, Clippers and Sparks, the NHL teams Kings and Ducks, the Angels as another MLB team and the soccer teams of Angel City FC and LA Galaxy are also involved.
Since last Tuesday, several fires in the Los Angeles area have caused major difficulties and apocalyptic images. The number of confirmed deaths had risen to 24 by Sunday evening, with more people still missing. More than 100,000 residents had to leave their homes and are still not allowed to return.
Lakers coach Redick is one of the people affected
Lakers coach JJ Redick is one of those affected. He gave an emotional account last week of how his neighborhood has been wiped out. "I'm not sure I've cried like that in years," Redick told reporters after a Lakers training session.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.