Kim’s soldiers: suicide order instead of captivity
Russia wants the territories in its Kursk region conquered from Ukraine back - and soldiers from its ally North Korea are to help. The lives of these fighters are apparently a minor matter: the soldiers of dictator Kim Jong-un have been ordered to blow themselves up in the event of imminent capture.
Kiev has two prisoners of war from North Korea in its custody - according to the Guardian, the injured fighters are being interrogated in their hospital beds. Brutal details come to light: the soldiers are said to have been ordered to take their own lives rather than go into Ukrainian captivity.
3000 North Korean soldiers dead or injured
"It is particularly noteworthy that memos found on deceased soldiers suggest that the North Korean authorities pressured them to commit suicide or blow themselves up before their capture," said South Korean MP Lee Seong-kweun after an intelligence briefing. According to him, around 300 North Korean soldiers have been killed and 2700 injured since the deployment of North Korean soldiers in Russia at the end of last year.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that he was prepared to exchange prisoners - but that there were "possibly other options" for the Russian ally's fighters. "In particular, those who express a desire to bring peace closer by spreading the truth about this war in Korea will be given this opportunity," said Selenskyj in a video message.
Soldiers didn't even know they were going to war
The two prisoners did not even know that they were to go to war for Russia: One of the North Korean soldiers explained that his commanders had told him it was "just training". One of the North Koreans is said to have stated in an interrogation that he wanted to return to his home country, while the other preferred to stay in Ukraine. However, he added that he would return to North Korea "if necessary".
The question is how the two would fare in their home country after pictures of them in captivity went around the world. Their families may also be in danger, as they had divulged too many details during the interrogations. According to the Guardian, it is also possible that South Korea will take the two prisoners of war. As Seoul has never recognized North Korea as a sovereign state, South Korea considers all North Koreans to be its citizens.
