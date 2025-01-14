“I’m only 35, so I still have a bit of time”

Double mom, working. Not an easy balancing act for Anna Veith (35) either. Especially when, as a world-class skier for many years, you also want to integrate sport into your busy everyday life. Anna launched a new project in Vienna yesterday, not only for herself, but also for the many, many other people who know this "problem" all too well. Together with carpe diem from the Red Bull Media House, the Salzburg native is now providing fitness videos for people to take part in. "Short and efficient. And in all levels of difficulty," said Veith at the presentation in the Audi House of Progress on Kärntner Straße in Vienna. Tips on nutrition, recovery, awareness and (mental) health are available via carpediem.life/anna on top. Motivated, fit as a fiddle, still "in love" with the sport, a feeling for skiing that few others have - doesn't that automatically make you think: Anna Veith could easily do what 40-year-old Lindsey Vonn can, couldn't she?