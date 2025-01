Why a “woman” diagnosis can save lives

A heart attack is a serious illness. That's why almost everyone is familiar with the typical symptoms, such as pain and tightness in the chest. However, if a woman suffers from this life-threatening disorder, it often manifests itself differently - through nausea, shortness of breath and upper abdominal or back pain. This is why female heart attack patients only arrive at the hospital after 3.5 hours on average, while men arrive after just three. This time advantage also appears to have an impact on the mortality rate for heart attacks, which increases fivefold in men from the age of 75, but ninefold in women.