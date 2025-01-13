5 victories in 5 races
Achieving the Ski Grand Slam for the second time
Last year, skiing ace Melissa Köck won five out of five possible gold medals at the Winter Olympics for deaf athletes, the Deaflympics, in Erzurum, Turkey! Now the Carinthian has repeated this skiing grand slam at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Jasna!
On the final day of the World Championships on Monday, Melissa Köck also won the slalom, making her the outstanding skier at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Jasna with five gold medals. Only in the second slalom run did Köck not set the best time - as in every other race - but her second-fastest time behind Sweden's Nora Lindvall was still enough for the Ski Grand Slam!
"All nine"
And Upper Austrian Christoph Lebelhuber also picked up another precious metal with slalom bronze. He leaves Jasna on Tuesday with one victory and two third places. Johanna Köttl completed "all nine" with bronze.
Friends and family were also delighted with the successful trio. Günther and Katja Köck, who taught their daughter to ski at the age of two, were of course particularly proud. Melli's sister Kristina was also there to cheer them on.
Cohesion as the secret to success
Head coach Jürgen Albel had high praise for the whole team: "Such successes are only possible if everyone pulls together. Cohesion is the secret of our success." The 52-year-old from the Olympic Center in Carinthia was also called upon as a course setter and jury member in Slovakia: "They were intensive but very enjoyable days."
In the evening there is a big analysis of the World Championships and of course a celebration. On Tuesday, the successful red-white-red team travels back home. And with plenty of extra medals in their luggage.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
