Outbreak site could be a popular hiking trail

New Year's Eve fire as another source

There is now also a theory about the first fire of the inferno: it could have its origins in an earlier fire on New Year's Eve. According to the Washington Post, photos, videos and satellite images suggest that the Palisades fire originated near an old source of fire. Experts reported that pockets of embers can smoulder unnoticed for days and flare up again when the wind blows. Investigations into this suspicion are also ongoing.