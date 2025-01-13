Horrific fires in L.A.
Outbreak site could be a popular hiking trail
Race against time in Los Angeles: firefighters try to contain the fierce fires before increasing winds reignite them. It is still unclear exactly where the horrific fires broke out. Investigations are currently focusing on a popular hiking trail.
The fire may have broken out there last Tuesday. As the Los Angeles Times reported online on Sunday, the authorities in the US state of California have already been informed of this suspicion and investigations have been launched. The fire is said to have been started by people. The area is frequented by hikers and young people, among others.
A popular hiking trail leads to Skull Rock in southern California, the description of which promises, among other things, a moderate ascent and a wide view from vantage points. To get a great view of the sea, a bit of climbing is required. According to AllTrails, the hiking trail is currently closed together with Topagana State Park due to the Palisades fires. It also states that an "active fire" has been reported along the trail.
Here you can see a warning from the fire department.
As reported, at least 24 people have died in the horror fires so far. Others are still missing. More than 100,000 residents had to leave their homes and have not yet been allowed to return.
New Year's Eve fire as another source
There is now also a theory about the first fire of the inferno: it could have its origins in an earlier fire on New Year's Eve. According to the Washington Post, photos, videos and satellite images suggest that the Palisades fire originated near an old source of fire. Experts reported that pockets of embers can smoulder unnoticed for days and flare up again when the wind blows. Investigations into this suspicion are also ongoing.
No all-clear in sight
The US weather service predicted stronger winds again on Monday and Tuesday and warned of "extreme" fire danger. "We need a break from Mother Nature. We have the firefighters, we have the water, we need more time," said Brice Bennett of California's Cal Fire agency, describing the race against time.
According to reports, the humidity is low throughout the region. In addition, there has been almost no rain since October 1, 2024. Winds with peak gusts of 50 to 70 miles per hour (approx. 113 km/h) are forecast to continue on the coast and in the valleys. Trees could topple and fall on power lines.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
