Koralpen region
Superlative high seat: fuss over 30-meter tower
A hunter from western Styria is causing a stir in the Koralm region with a superlative raised hide. Not only observers are wondering whether this is legal.
Peter Masser doesn't need to be a hunter. Not only does he own a sizeable hunting estate on the Styrian side of the Koralpe, but he has also recently acquired what is probably the mightiest high seat in the country. It rises a proud 29 meters into the sky. By comparison, the Schwanberg lookout point, which is located in the same municipality, is 18 meters high.
Masser, who has been planning the construction of a huge pumped-storage power plant in his home region for years, is once again causing a stir with this action. The Deutschlandsberg district authority has also already been entrusted with the case: "I am aware of the facts. Investigations are currently underway to determine whether the raised hide is a structural facility as defined by the Building Act or a hide according to the Hunting Act," says District Governor Doris Bund in response to an inquiry from Krone.
Only once this has been clarified can we finally say who is actually responsible for the matter. "Then you have to see whether a building permit or a clearing permit would have been necessary. A result can be expected "soon".
"We've never had anything like this before"
Karlheinz Schuster is the mayor of Bad Schwanberg. Does he know about the mega high seat? "Yes, of course," he says and laughs. "We've never had anything like it either."
As expected, Masser himself sees no problem. "I don't need a permit for an inspection facility," he says. The unusual height would have been necessary due to the topographical location: "This is the only way the hide can fulfill its hunting purpose. All the trees that would have been suitable for a raised hide were unfortunately blown down by the wind."
The structure is stable and secure, "I'm not afraid of heights and I'm not scared." He has "already seen everything, including wolves and bears", says Masser. "But that was without a high seat"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
