Only one in two people know the status of their pension account

Since 2005, all Austrians born after January 1, 1955 have had a personal pension account. According to the IMAS study, only just under half of Upper Austrians - 49% to be exact - are aware of the current balance in their pension account. Strikingly, the older the respondents, the more likely they are to know. Slightly more than one in two people who say they know their balance are satisfied with it. Nevertheless, three out of five Austrians assume that they will have to continue working in retirement in order to be able to afford their standard of living in retirement.