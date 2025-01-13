Clinic Gols
Water connection to the site has already been made
Despite all the difficulties, preparations for the hospital construction are continuing. A pipeline has been laid and the architectural competition is underway.
Something is happening on the site of the planned Gols Clinic: as part of the planned ring connection of the water pipe infrastructure between Gols and Weiden, preparations have already been made for the future hospital.
With this measure, the Northern Burgenland Water Pipeline Association has made a decisive contribution to the major project. Mayor Kilian Brandstätter and representatives of the Water Pipeline Association saw the progress in person.
"The fact that we completed the preparations for the clinic at the same time as the ring closure shows how forward-looking the work is here," explains Brandstätter. "The people in our region deserve the best healthcare, and this clinic will be a huge boost for the whole of Burgenland."
Architectural competition has already started
Governor Hans Peter Doskozil has given the go-ahead for the architectural competition, which will drive the project forward. The aim is to create a modern, functional clinic. Planning should be completed by the end of 2025, followed by implementation - if the SPÖ has its way.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
