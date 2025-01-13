Vorteilswelt
More and more lakes open

Freezing cold makes ice skating possible again

Nachrichten
13.01.2025 16:00

The sub-zero temperatures of the last few days have paid off and many places in Carinthia have been open for ice skating again since Sunday. In Klagenfurt, you can enjoy ice skating on the Lendkanal in the middle of the city. At Lake Weissensee, the fire department has made ice skating possible again.

Ice skating in the middle of the city has been possible again on the Lendkanal in Klagenfurt since Monday, January 13, after the thaw of the past few days. And the rush was huge. Because Carinthia is simply a land of ice skating. The entry point is located directly in the Lendhafen harbor, and the skating area extends as far as the Rizzi Bridge. The ice in Lendhafen can be accessed via two ramps, benches and shoe storage are available on site.

No ice hockey allowed on the Lend Canal

Ice skating is permitted until further notice. The ice rink on the Lend Canal is open daily until 5.30 pm for the time being. There is no ice skate rental on site. Playing ice hockey is not permitted. It is essential that you observe the barriers and warning signs and do not leave the marked ice rink, as there is a risk of burglary on unmarked ice surfaces.

The marked ice rink up to the Rizzi bridge is open. (Bild: Clara Milena Steiner)
A 15-meter-wide rink has been opened at Lake Weissensee. (Bild: Philip Klein)
Kids can also have fun skating. (Bild: Uta Rojsek-Wiedergut)
It's bitterly cold again on many lakes. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Lake Rauschelesee was also very busy on Sunday. "It's currently minus ten degrees in the morning," says ice master Friedrich Morak. "Many Styrians are also coming to us because there are hardly any ice skating opportunities in Styria after the warmer weather. You can skate here between 9 am and 5 pm," says Morak.

Ice skating is also possible at Aichwaldsee, Hörzendorfer See and at the Radler-Stop in St. Veit. "It's not yet possible at Längsee," says Morak. However, with the cold temperatures, it could open any day now.

Fire department drilled 3500 holes at Weißensee

Lake Weissensee has always been considered an ice-skating paradise, and the Dutch 11-city tour is also a guest from 18 January to 1 February. Now there was an unusual rescue operation by the fire department. After the thaw, the water on Lake Weissensee was ten centimetres high, so the fire department cut 3,500 holes in the ice. This made it possible to drain the water. For the time being, a 4.3-kilometre-long and 15-metre-wide rink at Westufen has been opened.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
