Freezing cold makes ice skating possible again

Ice skating in the middle of the city has been possible again on the Lendkanal in Klagenfurt since Monday, January 13, after the thaw of the past few days. And the rush was huge. Because Carinthia is simply a land of ice skating. The entry point is located directly in the Lendhafen harbor, and the skating area extends as far as the Rizzi Bridge. The ice in Lendhafen can be accessed via two ramps, benches and shoe storage are available on site.