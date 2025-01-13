New danger from wind
Fires in Los Angeles claim two dozen lives
Six days after the outbreak of the devastating fires in Los Angeles, firefighters continue to battle the flames. According to the authorities on Sunday, the death toll has now risen to at least 24.
The "Eaton" fire near Altadena and Pasadena killed 16 people - and eight more in the western district of Pacific Palisades. After a brief lull in the weather over the weekend, meteorologists are expecting the so-called Santa Ana winds to return. These could persist until Wednesday and make firefighting work considerably more difficult.
New winds could drive fires
The dry downdrafts from the desert had previously repeatedly fanned the flames and carried sparks for miles. "Conditions remain extremely dangerous," warned Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone. The orders for any evacuations could be extended at any time.
Already 57 square kilometers burned
According to official figures, the Eaton Fire in the eastern foothills of Los Angeles has now burned an area of 57 square kilometers, which is almost the size of the island of Manhattan. Firefighters were able to contain the fire from 15 percent the day before to 27 percent.
In the west of the city, the fire, which started in the Pacific Palisades district, is now raging over an area of 96 square kilometers and is spreading to the upscale Brentwood district and other populated areas of Los Angeles. The containment rate there is eleven percent.
Toxic smoke: evacuations imminent
The wildfires have destroyed thousands of homes and reduced entire neighborhoods to rubble. More than 100,000 people have already had to leave their homes. "Many areas look like they've been hit by a bomb," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. Authorities warned the approximately ten million residents of Los Angeles County that they may be ordered to evacuate due to the fires and toxic smoke.
Governor: clean-up could take months
According to California Governor Gavin Newsom, it could take six to nine months to clear the rubble after the fires in Los Angeles. Initially, the inspection of all affected buildings should be completed within two weeks, Newsom told the news channel CNN.
In the coming days, the governor announced that one house after another would be photographed and the images uploaded to a website. The aim is to provide residents with information about the condition of the buildings without having to travel to the currently cordoned-off areas. Many currently do not know whether their house is still standing - or what is left of it. The photos will also be used to contact insurance companies.
Firefighters from Canada and Mexico are helping
Support for the Californian firefighters has so far arrived from seven US states, Canada and Mexico. The military is also on standby to help fight the fire. The private weather service AccuWeather estimates the damage and economic losses at between 135 and 150 billion dollars so far.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj has offered the USA help in fighting the severe fires in Los Angeles. He said in his daily video address that 150 firefighters were on standby.
Musk wants to offer free internet
Tech billionaire Elon Musk wants to offer free internet via the Starlink satellite system in the areas of Los Angeles affected by the fires. To this end, Starlink reception systems with open Wi-Fi are to be placed where they are most needed, Musk wrote on his online platform X.
"Cybertruck" electric pickups from the car manufacturer Tesla, which is managed by Musk, are to be used to supply power. He announced that deliveries of new Cybertruck vehicles in California would be delayed by several days as Tesla would be using new vehicles for this purpose.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
