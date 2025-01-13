95th anniversary
The legends keep their fingers crossed for Altach
The best Altach players of all time are hoping for a successful spring for the club close to their hearts. At the anniversary celebration at the Sonnenkönigin, the long-time companions exchanged views - there was a lot of talk about the past, but also a little worry about the future.
Great atmosphere at the 95+5 anniversary (SCR Altach and Casino Schaanwald) at the Sonnenkönigin. Players, coaches, officials, sponsors and patrons visibly enjoyed the evening. The Altach legends team was also announced. Without any big surprises. Former players such as Hannes Aigner, Alex Guem, Andreas Lienhart, who had traveled all the way from Styria, and Oliver Schnellrieder naturally raved about the good old days.
However, they were concerned about the current development in the current Bundesliga season. "The club has created and achieved so much, relegation simply must not happen," said Hannes Aigner. The Tyrolean striker icon has high hopes that Altach will do everything in their power to stay in the league. So that they can then celebrate the opening of the VIP club, which will be completed in the summer, in the Bundesliga.
A very special situation has arisen for Andreas Lienhart, who is the co-coach of second-last GAK. The Styrian was diplomatic in his approach: "I'm sure that Altach and GAK will manage to stay in the league." However, the former full-back left it open as to who would be the third to suffer.
Three of the Altach legends - Ingolitsch co-coaches Atdhe Nuhiu, Louis Ngwat-Mahop and sports coordinator Philipp Netzer - will be putting in extra effort: "We can pass on our many years of experience to the players. I think that will help them and the whole club in the relegation battle," says the former SCRA center forward Nuhiu with conviction.
