Convicted in England
Austrian searched for young victims via cell phone game
A juicy case was heard by a court in England: An Austrian man (36) living in Germany approached a then twelve-year-old girl via the cell phone game "Roblox", which was popular with children. He met her, gave her a secret cell phone - and even wanted to get the girl a passport.
Shaking his head in the courtroom in the eastern English city of Norwich: sitting in the dock was an Austrian living in Germany. He is 36 years old and was identified as Michael S. by the British newspaper "The Telegraph". The allegations he had to face are extremely serious. "Grooming" is the term used when paedophiles deliberately gain the trust of children.
Child lured via online game "Roblox"
Michael S. is said to have done this via the harmless game "Roblox", which is so popular with children. The game involves creating worlds reminiscent of Lego. So far, so childish. However, it is quite common for perverts to write to children via online chat. Michael S. is believed to have posed as a 21-year-old when the victim was only twelve years old. The chats between the two of them are also likely to have contained sexual content, including photos and videos made for Michael S., quite quickly.
Be glad I lied to the police.
Auch bei der Polizei soll das Mädchen laut „The Telegraph“ noch versucht haben, den Österreicher zu schützen.
Girl kissed in park - mother blew the whistle
On June 16 last year, the girl pretended to her mother that she was taking the dog for a walk in a park in Hethersett near Norwich. When the then 13-year-old did not return, her mother went looking for her. And found the girl together with the 36-year-old Austrian. While he fled on a bus, the girl remained stubbornly silent. A short time later, however, the mother found a secret cell phone that S. had given the girl for communication. On the cell phone: instructions to hide the cell phone, data so that S. could get the girl a passport to leave the country, as well as a photo of the two of them kissing.
More than 800 child porn files on the cell phone
S. was arrested at London Heathrow Airport on June 23 as he was leaving the country for Munich. According to the police, his cell phone contained more than 800 photos and videos of children with sexual content - including the 13-year-old girl he had previously met in the park in Hethersett. "An extremely serious case", the courtroom was told.
Foreign Ministry visited Austrian in custody
According to The Telegraph, Michael S. was sentenced to eight and a half years, four and a half of which were spent in prison and the rest on probation. S. was also included in the register of sex offenders. When asked by the "Krone", the Foreign Ministry was able to confirm that the embassy in London has been in contact with S. since his arrest, including in the form of prison visits.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.