Austrian searched for young victims via cell phone game

Girl kissed in park - mother blew the whistle

On June 16 last year, the girl pretended to her mother that she was taking the dog for a walk in a park in Hethersett near Norwich. When the then 13-year-old did not return, her mother went looking for her. And found the girl together with the 36-year-old Austrian. While he fled on a bus, the girl remained stubbornly silent. A short time later, however, the mother found a secret cell phone that S. had given the girl for communication. On the cell phone: instructions to hide the cell phone, data so that S. could get the girl a passport to leave the country, as well as a photo of the two of them kissing.