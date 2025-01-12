Fifth stage win! Daniel Sanders extends his lead

For KTM, it would be an important prestige success in the face of an uncertain economic future after last year's triumph for Honda by the US American Ricky Brabec. "I feel confident and as a team we will do everything we can to put ourselves in the best possible position to retain the lead in the remaining stages," promised Sanders. The last time his compatriot Toby Price took five motorcycle stage wins (including the prologue) at a Dakar was in 2016.