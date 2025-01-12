Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Dakar Rally

Fifth stage win! Daniel Sanders extends his lead

Nachrichten
12.01.2025 15:51

KTM rider Daniel Sanders struck back on the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally and extended his lead in the motorcycle classification. The Australian took his fifth stage win on the 708 km (411 km timed) around Al-Duwadimi and is already more than 15 minutes ahead of Honda rival Tosha Schareina from Spain.

0 Kommentare

Sanders has never finished better than fourth in the Dakar so far. He still has five stages to go before a possible overall victory in Saudi Arabia.

For KTM, it would be an important prestige success in the face of an uncertain economic future after last year's triumph for Honda by the US American Ricky Brabec. "I feel confident and as a team we will do everything we can to put ourselves in the best possible position to retain the lead in the remaining stages," promised Sanders. The last time his compatriot Toby Price took five motorcycle stage wins (including the prologue) at a Dakar was in 2016.

Ebster twelfth on the day
Navigation was key on the loop around the Al-Duwadimi bivouac, which was initially affected by rain. Sander's KTM youngster Edgar Canet came closest. The 19-year-old Spaniard extended his lead over Tyrolean Tobias Ebster in the Rally2 classification to more than 21 minutes. Ebster crossed the finish line in twelfth place on the day; in the overall standings, the 27-year-old on his private KTM is still only one position behind Canet in eleventh place.

Close race in the cars
In the cars, local hero Yazeed Al-Rajhi came within 21 seconds of his leading Toyota brand colleague Henk Lategan. An error in the road book led to numerous top drivers losing their bearings. The organizers were forced to cancel all time differences on a 20-kilometre section. Brazilian Lucas Moraes in a Toyota took the day's victory ahead of Mattias Ekström from Sweden, who was third overall in a Ford.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf