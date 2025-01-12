Bentley to bathrobe
Udo Jürgens’ private possessions to be auctioned off
From a Bentley to a bathrobe and from a 100-euro fountain pen to a 200,000-euro sculpture: from January 23, 99 personal items belonging to Udo Jürgens will go under the hammer. On January 13 and 14, some of the coveted collector's items will also be on display in Vienna.
Paintings by Gustav Klimt, Joan Miró and Salvador Dalí, his cult glass grand piano by Schimmel, a Pac-Man table game, his first "Bambi", a sculpture by Hans Arp or one of his encore bathrobes - some of the 99 personal items by Udo Jürgens that will be auctioned off from 23 January are as legendary as he himself.
"After long and careful consideration, we have decided to make some carefully selected memorabilia from his life available to the people who meant so much to him: his fans," explain his children Jenny and John in a statement. After all, they want to use the proceeds to support "a project close to their hearts", namely the promotion of up-and-coming artists. After all, Jürgens' Bentley Continental GTC alone is estimated to be worth up to 70,000 euros, and the Arp-Skulpur even up to 200,000 euros.
Some of the items can be viewed at Sotheby's at Palais Wilczek in Vienna's Herrengasse on January 13 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and 14 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.). However, the real highlights, such as the entertainer's glass grand piano, can only be seen in Cologne. However, as the auction is taking place online, everyone has a chance to win a piece by Udo ...
