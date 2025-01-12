Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bentley to bathrobe

Udo Jürgens’ private possessions to be auctioned off

Nachrichten
12.01.2025 19:00

From a Bentley to a bathrobe and from a 100-euro fountain pen to a 200,000-euro sculpture: from January 23, 99 personal items belonging to Udo Jürgens will go under the hammer. On January 13 and 14, some of the coveted collector's items will also be on display in Vienna.

0 Kommentare

Paintings by Gustav Klimt, Joan Miró and Salvador Dalí, his cult glass grand piano by Schimmel, a Pac-Man table game, his first "Bambi", a sculpture by Hans Arp or one of his encore bathrobes - some of the 99 personal items by Udo Jürgens that will be auctioned off from 23 January are as legendary as he himself.

The legendary glass grand piano by Schimmel ... (Bild: Sotheby‘s)
The legendary glass grand piano by Schimmel ...
(Bild: Sotheby‘s)
... the Klimt painting "Seated Half-Nude with Scarf"... (Bild: Sotheby‘s)
... the Klimt painting "Seated Half-Nude with Scarf"...
(Bild: Sotheby‘s)
...one of Jürgens' bathrobes... (Bild: Sotheby‘s)
...one of Jürgens' bathrobes...
(Bild: Sotheby‘s)
...and the sculpture "Coupe humaine" by Hans Arp (Bild: Sotheby‘s)
...and the sculpture "Coupe humaine" by Hans Arp
(Bild: Sotheby‘s)

"After long and careful consideration, we have decided to make some carefully selected memorabilia from his life available to the people who meant so much to him: his fans," explain his children Jenny and John in a statement. After all, they want to use the proceeds to support "a project close to their hearts", namely the promotion of up-and-coming artists. After all, Jürgens' Bentley Continental GTC alone is estimated to be worth up to 70,000 euros, and the Arp-Skulpur even up to 200,000 euros.

Also going under the hammer is a Pac-Man table machine... (Bild: Sotheby‘s)
Also going under the hammer is a Pac-Man table machine...
(Bild: Sotheby‘s)
...and the entertainer's Bentley Continental GTC. (Bild: Sotheby‘s)
...and the entertainer's Bentley Continental GTC.
(Bild: Sotheby‘s)

Some of the items can be viewed at Sotheby's at Palais Wilczek in Vienna's Herrengasse on January 13 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and 14 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.). However, the real highlights, such as the entertainer's glass grand piano, can only be seen in Cologne. However, as the auction is taking place online, everyone has a chance to win a piece by Udo ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kalman Gergely
Kalman Gergely
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf