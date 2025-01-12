Vorteilswelt
Unknown driver fled

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
12.01.2025 10:59

A hit-and-run accident is currently keeping the police in East Tyrol busy: because he had to swerve out of the way of a car that crossed the middle of the road, a German driver plunged 15 meters over the adjacent embankment. His car overturned several times. The injured man was able to free himself from the wreckage and raise the alarm.

The accident happened on Saturday afternoon, shortly after 4 pm. According to the police, the 23-year-old German was driving on the Gailtalstraße (B111) from Maria Luggau in the direction of Untertilliach when a car suddenly came partially into his lane on a right-hand bend.

Man wanted to avoid a collision
The German had to swerve to avoid a collision. "In doing so, he got his wheels caught in the snow on the right-hand side of the road and skidded as a result," said the investigators.

The car rolled over several times and ultimately came to rest on its roof in a meadow.

The car then skidded across the road and then crashed about 15 meters over the adjacent embankment. "The car rolled over several times and ultimately came to rest on its roof in a meadow," said the police.

The 23-year-old freed himself from the wreckage and made an emergency call. After first aid, the injured man was taken to the district hospital in Lienz by ambulance.

Manhunt for unknown driver
The other driver simply drove on. According to the police, the car of the as yet unknown second party is a dark-colored "Dacia" with license plates beginning with the letters "HE" for Hermagor. Information to any police station.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
