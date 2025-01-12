Series of accidents in Tyrol
Woman and son crashed while tobogganing – unconscious
There is no end to the series of serious tobogganing accidents in Tyrol: on Saturday, there were once again a number of incidents in the province. For example in Kitzbühel, where a 37-year-old local woman and her son (4) fell off the run and crashed into the adjacent forest. Both had to be transported away by emergency helicopter. The woman was even unconscious for a short time.
The terrible winter sports accident happened in Kitzbühel at around 4 pm. The 37-year-old was tobogganing downhill with her child when she lost control in a slight left-hand bend below the Bichlalm.
Crashed in a wooded area
The mother and son team then went over the edge of the slope. "Both fell over the slope into the adjacent woodland. The boy, who was sitting in front of his mother on the sledge at the time of the accident, was injured after about two meters off the slope, the 37-year-old after about five meters. She was also unconscious for a short time," said the police.
Relatives immediately raised the alarm
Relatives witnessed the accident - they immediately made an emergency call and provided first aid. According to the police, both the mother and her son were wearing helmets. After first aid, they were rescued by the crews of the emergency helicopters "C4" and "Heli 1" using a rope.
"The 37-year-old was flown to the St. Johann district hospital with suspected spinal trauma and a thorax injury, her son was flown to the hospital in Kufstein with head injuries," the investigators continued. The piste and mountain rescue services and the Alpine police were also deployed.
Further accidents required emergency services
A serious tobogganing accident also occurred in Zillertal on Saturday afternoon. A 27-year-old local woman came off the run in Hainzenberg due to a driving error and landed 15 meters below in the adjacent forest. She suffered injuries to her hand and back and was flown to Schwaz district hospital by emergency helicopter.
And in Söll in the district of Kufstein, a stranger hit a German tobogganer (24). The young woman then complained of pain in her pelvic area. She was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Numerous tobogganing accidents since New Year
There have been numerous tobogganing accidents in Tyrol since New Year's Day. It was only on Friday evening that terrible incidents occurred in Ehrwald in the Außerfern and in Thiersee in the Unterland, in which some of those involved suffered serious injuries such as broken bones.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
