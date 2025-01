Ski sensation: “I can’t believe it!”

The Swiss skier Blanc had already impressed in training with fourth place. The fact that the young skier made it onto the podium in her first World Cup downhill just one month after her debut in St. Moritz was nevertheless surprising. "This is the best present ever. It's the best day of my life," she was quoted as saying by Blick. Almost exactly a year ago, Blanc had won junior silver in the downhill behind Victoria Olivier from Vorarlberg.