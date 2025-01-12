Luxury house in Portugal
Wow! This is how Red Bull Salzburg is staying at the training camp
The Salzburg team's training camp in the Portuguese coastal town of Albufeira is going according to plan so far. The reigning runners-up's accommodation leaves nothing to be desired and is located right by the sea. Coach Thomas Letsch se
The "Krone" reports from Albufeira
The Austrian soccer runners-up Salzburg have been at their training camp in the Algarve in Portugal for four days now. Head of Sport Rouven Schröder also joined the team in Albufeira yesterday. The German arrived a little later and had to complete another transfer beforehand. With Lassina Traore - the "Krone" already reported - the Bulls brought in the next talent from Burkina Faso. Like his recently signed compatriot Aboubacar Sidiki Camara, the 18-year-old defender has signed a contract until 2029 and will initially play for Liefering.
Meanwhile, training has already begun in southern Europe - new coach Thomas Letsch is making his squad work up a sweat in pleasant temperatures. This is one of the reasons why only one morning session was on the agenda yesterday, with the 56-year-old using the afternoon for one-on-one meetings.
You have time here to talk to the players a lot. We want the group to grow together again.
Salzburgs Trainer Thomas Letsch
At the camp in Portugal, Letsch has resolved to talk to each player at least once on their own. "You have time here to talk to the players a lot. We want the group to grow together," explained the coach. The conditions for this are certainly in place. The hotel where the Bulls are staying plays all the right tunes: the five-star Pine Cliffs Resort is located right by the sea and leaves nothing to be desired.
"Does the head good"
Although "normal" guests are also currently staying at the hotel, the Salzburgers have their own area just for themselves. In addition, the distance to the training pitch, which is located on the grounds, is extremely short. "The conditions are great and the view of the sea is also really good for the head," says Janis Blaswich.
After the sessions, the hotel's outdoor pool is used as an ice pool. In their free time, the footballers can play paddle tennis or go to the indoor pool, for example. "We have a great hotel and great pitches. Everything is perfect," enthuses Letsch, who will ask his team to train twice again today.
