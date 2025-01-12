Fulminant start for provincial energy community

60 percent of electricity sourced from the fan club

The advantage for all those who take part: Whenever the sun is shining or - as has increasingly been the case in recent days - the wind is blowing in Burgenland, members of the first nationwide energy community can purchase green electricity at the aforementioned fixed price. "The first few days of supplying the fan club show that even in the first week of January, we were able to make the members of the fan club 60 percent more energy-independent from the markets and abroad without large yields from photovoltaic systems and only with wind production," says Sharma. "The people of Burgenland can rely on us. We can decouple ourselves from the market price with the energy community," emphasizes Doskozil.