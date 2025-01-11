Vorteilswelt
Celebrities in ball fever

Celebrating – as is the Styrian custom

Nachrichten
11.01.2025 17:03

A crowd of celebrities in the Hofburg: big names from politics, business and society on the smooth Viennese dance floor. We asked Kunasek and co. what the typical Styrian custom is for them.

In recent weeks, the Hofburg has been the hub of domestic political events, but Friday night was reserved exclusively for the party animals. Although many political celebrities from the federal and state governments danced on the smooth Viennese parquet floor - but only to celebrate the start of the ball season with Styrian delicacies, fine wines and musical delicacies in lederhosen and dirndls.

Hofburg shimmers green
Just as is the custom when the "Verein der Steirer" in Vienna and the "Krone" as media partner invite you to a long night in traditional costume: The last ones found their way out of the official residence of the Federal President, which was bathed in green light, in the early hours of the morning. But what is the typical Styrian custom? We wanted to find out from the celebrities.

Political summit: Christopher Drexler, Werner Kogler, editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann, Leonore Gewessler and Mario Kunasek (from left) at the "Krone" reception before the opening
Political summit: Christopher Drexler, Werner Kogler, editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann, Leonore Gewessler and Mario Kunasek (from left) at the "Krone" reception before the opening
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

"A glass of pumpkin seed oil before the ball," smiled fashion designer Lena Hoschek, who was beaming from ear to ear. Not only because she had spotted many ladies in festive Hoschek dirndls, but also because her insolvent company can continue: "It couldn't be better!"

Lena Hoschek took a selfie: the fact that her company can continue to operate brightened up the evening.
Lena Hoschek took a selfie: the fact that her company can continue to operate brightened up the evening.
(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)

"Kernel oil is true fuel"
"Mr. Ferrari" Heribert Kasper, who swapped his Styrian hat for his obligatory cap, also likes to drink our green gold with everything: "Kernel oil is true fuel - just like octane for sports cars." The next dance event is coming up soon for the Styrian, who has lived in Vienna for 35 years: Together with Simone Lugner, Richard Lugner's widow, he will be attending the Graz Opera Redoute.

KPÖ party leader Claudia Klimt-Weithaler, who attended the Styrian Ball for the first time, agrees with the Kernbuam when it comes to the Styrian custom: "A Turkish Sterz and a Schwammsuppn on top, what else?" The communist frontwoman is rarely seen in traditional costume - "only on the national holiday do I always wear a dirndl".

A glass of wine as a political issue
Kages Supervisory Board member Günter Dörflinger responds politically: "The Styrian custom has always been that you argue and defend your positions, but in the end you sit together over a good glass of wine without holding a grudge."

For State Councillor for Education Stefan Hermann (FPÖ), nothing beats a hearty roast pork: "With dumplings and sauerkraut, that's culinary tradition."

The provincial councillors Kornhäusl, Holzer, Amesbauer, Hermann (from left)
The provincial councillors Kornhäusl, Holzer, Amesbauer, Hermann (from left)
(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)

FPÖ Governor Mario Kunasek would recommend beer from local production: "Drinking strength and beer tent culture - that belongs to us."

New state governor meets his predecessor
Incidentally, his meeting with his ÖVP predecessor Christopher Drexler, who danced with his wife Iris, was extremely cordial.

Traditional costume is the trump card: WKO boss Josef Herk with his wife, notary Valentina Herk ...
Traditional costume is the trump card: WKO boss Josef Herk with his wife, notary Valentina Herk ...
(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)
Astrid Steharnig- Staudinger (Ö-Werbung), tourism expert Michael Feiertag ...
Astrid Steharnig- Staudinger (Ö-Werbung), tourism expert Michael Feiertag ...
(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)
In a dancing mood: Raiffeisen Landesbank boss Martin Schaller and his wife Gabriele
In a dancing mood: Raiffeisen Landesbank boss Martin Schaller and his wife Gabriele
(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)

Three outgoing ministers at the Hofburg
Editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann had invited other "political Styrians" to the traditional "Krone" reception before the ceremonial opening: Outgoing ministers Leonore Gewessler ("The ball is one of the most relaxed"), Martin Polaschek and Werner Kogler paid tribute to their home province. Polaschek was satisfied: "The Styrians are so friendly, communicative and positive." Incidentally, the Viennese also thought so: charm offensive a success!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerald Schwaiger
Gerald Schwaiger
Porträt von Fanny Gasser
Fanny Gasser
