“More appreciation for cleaning staff”

Upgrading through apprenticeship

Sicher is also an apprentice and master examiner for the cleaning technician apprenticeship: "Even though the industry has gained in prestige thanks to the upgrading of the job description, there is hardly any appreciation of the skilled workers in society. That has to change." The training itself is anything but superficial - professional handling of machines, hygiene and environmental regulations, application of cleaning techniques for the care and restoration of various surfaces are just part of the curriculum.