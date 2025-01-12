"Holidays without a handicap"
Donations help for the coming months
"Krone" family helps the "Ferien ohne Handicap" association, which does extraordinary things for severely disabled children.
It is an association that is second to none. "Ferien ohne Handicap" not only offers one-to-one care around the clock in vacation camps for children and young people with multiple and severe disabilities - one of the volunteers' aims is also to keep the financial burden on parents as low as possible.
At the end of the previous year, several sources of funding from major donors suddenly dried up - leaving the association with a large financial gap, which was plugged with the help of Social Welfare Minister Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister and donations from "Krone" readers. The calls for help also reached Purkersdorf: The religious community "Maria im Wienerwald" collected more than 1,200 euros in donations at their punch stands, according to Gerhard Kaufmann from the branch church.
"This will keep the center running until Easter," said a delighted Birgit Stoifl, who accepted the donation. She thanked "Krone" readers for their support, without which the association would not have been able to secure operations for the next few months. At the beginning of the year, it was not uncommon for the association's funding to no longer be secured.
But now that donations have unfortunately fallen sharply, we are of course still fighting for every euro, says the chairwoman, who has regained new confidence for her ambitious project thanks to the big heart of the "Krone" family.
