These dangers lurk on the web in 2025

Our world is becoming increasingly digital. What is good on the one hand - you can get information faster than before, have texts written with just a few clicks, order an e-card and sign documents via an app or invest some of your money in shares on your cell phone - naturally also has its downsides. For example, we have long been plagued by fraudulent callers who are after our savings with dramatic stories. Unfortunately with success, as "Krone" cyber expert Dr. Cornelius Granig knows.